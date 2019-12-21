FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cloudy and cool day, a warm up is in sight for Christmas week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a cloudy and cool day across Southwest Louisiana as a low pressure has been tracking off to our south, which is bringing widespread heavy rain to portions of the Southwest and even into eastern portions of Louisiana. The good news is that we haven’t seen much in the way of rain around our viewing area and that was the thinking as we were going into the weekend, while a few showers can’t be ruled out the heaviest and most widespread rain was going to be off to our east. It has been a cool day across the area as we have seen temperatures in the lower and middle 50′s. While it’s not that much cooler than the past several days the key difference is that we haven’t seen sunshine which makes things always feel a little better when it’s out, but instead cloudy and damp conditions have persisted and will be the case as we go into the overnight hours. If you have any outdoor plans or are planning on heading out this evening they will be fine, a few showers can’t be ruled out as we will see enough moisture to create a few sprinkles and showers like last night. Temperatures are going to be dropping into the upper 40′s through the evening so make sure to take a rain jacket or coat as you head out as it will be chilly regardless of whether you encounter a shower.
As you wake up on Sunday morning it will be chilly as temperatures start out in the lower 40′s with cloudy cover still lingering around. Latest model runs show some wrap around moisture on the back side of the low that may spark a few showers through the early morning hours so if you are heading out you may want to take an umbrella or rain coat just to be safe. The good news is that as we go through the afternoon and evening we will begin to see a few breaks in the clouds and maybe a peak of sunshine very late. Temperatures will reach the upper 50′s to lower 60′s across the region and this will be the start to a warming trend we see over the course of Christmas week. The low will continue to pull off to the east and by the time we reach Sunday night skies will turn mostly clear, which will allow for temperatures to once again drop into the lower 40′s for lows. High pressure is going to begin to move in as we head into Monday providing plenty of sunshine and allowing temperatures to warm into the middle 60′s.
As we move into Christmas eve sunshine will continue to dominate with temperatures warming into the upper 60′s to near 70. Lows will still be chilly as we see them in the middle 40′s, but they too will gradually be increasing as well. If you are traveling for the holidays, the good news is that we are going to see good weather to do so as we aren’t expecting any rain before Christmas, but rather plenty of sunshine. As we move into Christmas morning as you are waking up we can expect a cool start as we see lows in the middle and upper 40′s, but we will be warming up into the afternoon as we make a run into the upper 60′s and even lower 70′s. There will be a few clouds around, but no threat of any rain so any plans that you have will be just fine!
Clouds will be moving in as we go into Thursday as out next front begins to move closer, but the temperatures will still be warm as we see highs in the lower 70′s. Rain chances will be going up as well as we head into the weekend as we see moisture increasing during the day on Friday with a few showers around. As we move into the weekend the rain chances remain and there is some disagreement as to how long the rain could linger with the latest models, but that’s a week away. The take away is that we will begin to see clearing as we head into late Sunday and the sunshine continues through Christmas day setting up for a wonderful day.
