FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cloudy and cool day, a warm up is in sight for Christmas week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a cloudy and cool day across Southwest Louisiana as a low pressure has been tracking off to our south, which is bringing widespread heavy rain to portions of the Southwest and even into eastern portions of Louisiana. The good news is that we haven’t seen much in the way of rain around our viewing area and that was the thinking as we were going into the weekend, while a few showers can’t be ruled out the heaviest and most widespread rain was going to be off to our east. It has been a cool day across the area as we have seen temperatures in the lower and middle 50′s. While it’s not that much cooler than the past several days the key difference is that we haven’t seen sunshine which makes things always feel a little better when it’s out, but instead cloudy and damp conditions have persisted and will be the case as we go into the overnight hours. If you have any outdoor plans or are planning on heading out this evening they will be fine, a few showers can’t be ruled out as we will see enough moisture to create a few sprinkles and showers like last night. Temperatures are going to be dropping into the upper 40′s through the evening so make sure to take a rain jacket or coat as you head out as it will be chilly regardless of whether you encounter a shower.