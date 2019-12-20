Xavier plays TCU

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Desmond Bane, Jaire Grayer and Edric Dennis Jr. have collectively scored 46 percent of TCU's points this season. For Xavier, Naji Marshall, Tyrique Jones and Quentin Goodin have combined to score 50 percent of the team's points this season.MIGHTY MARSHALL: Marshall has connected on 25.9 percent of the 58 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 15 over his last three games. He's also made 69.8 percent of his foul shots this season.