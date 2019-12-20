Vernon releases aid information for those affected by tornado

On Monday, December 16, 2019, Vernon Parish was hit by an EF-3 tornado that caused significant damage to property in the south and southeast parts of Vernon Parish. In addition, there was one loss of life, Mrs. Betty Patin, from the Rosepine area. The Vernon Parish Police Jury offers its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mrs. Patin and also asks for continued prayers for all of those affected by the storm.