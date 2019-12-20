Three men arrested in connection to stolen construction machinery in Vernon Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Three men have been arrested after a $150,000 backhoe stolen from a construction company was recovered, authorities said.
On Nov. 19, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by employees of a construction company working on the Sabine River Bridge in Burr Ferry. The employees reported a yellow Caterpillar 420-F2 backhoe/loader missing. The equipment was valued at $150,000.
The Caterpillar had a GPS device installed and the coordinates led deputies and detectives to a densely wooded area, just south of James D. Mitcham’s property in the Evans community, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Mitcham, 61, was at his residence and hiding Michael White, 54, in his bedroom, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses say they observed a male subject in specific colored clothing operating the equipment at Mitcham’s residence. White was wearing the clothing that was described.
Mitcham indicated that he purchased the piece of equipment for $4,000 from Casie Williams, of Burr Ferry, and knew it to be stolen. White told detectives that he lives close to Williams and Williams had driven the piece of equipment to the back of White’s property for it to be brought to Mitcham’s residence.
Both Mitcham and White admitted to being in possession of the stolen machinery, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Both were arrested, on Nov. 19, on one count each of illegal possession of stolen property.
A warrant was issued for Casie Williams at that time. Williams was arrested, on Dec. 18, after VPSO received a Crime Stoppers tip regarding his whereabouts. Williams was arrested on one count of illegal possession of stolen property.
He admitted to detectives that he stole the piece of equipment from the Texas side of the Sabine River and that he received payment for the piece of machinery, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Williams will be extradited to Newton County in relation to the theft charge. VPSO expects to receive a warrant for Williams from Newton County Sheriff’s Office in relation to the felony theft.
Mitcham remains in the Vernon Parish jail and will have a probation revocation hearing at the end of December.
White remains in the Vernon Parish jail on a bond of $ 61,561. White also had bench warrants for failure to appear in court.
