SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 19, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 19, 2019.
Alan Hernandez, 26, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Davion Tyrone Kelly, 22, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.
Brandon Wayne Bilbo, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; probation violation.
Lakeyta S Carter, 34, Lake Charles: Use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of or dealing in an unregistered or illegally transferred weapon.
Lamonte Smith, 18, Sulphur: Disturbing the peace.
Andre Pierre Dominique, 42, Lake Charles: Trespassing; domestic abuse battery; contempt of court.
Loyd Ellis Rion III, 50, Lake Charles: Stalking; first offense use of tracking devices.
Kristie Fay Roddy, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000.
John Carter Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons; use of a controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Areanna Rene Harrison, 24, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Ryan Jermaine Shelton, 42, Vinton: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Inez Marie Dowd, 28, Sulphur: Instate detainer.
Tyler Dale Baynard, 21, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000.
Larry Lee Carter Jr., 52, Iowa: Probation violation.
Michael Dewayne Hebert St., 34, Lake Charles: Fourth offense domestic battery; contempt of court (2 charges).
Rashard Johnell Trahan, 28, Lake Charles: First offense illegal possession of stolen firearms; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Ronald Joseph Pitre, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); issuing worthless checks under $1,000 (3 charges).
Phillip Mark Amy, 41, Lake Charles: Burglary (2 charges); theft under $1,000; entry or remaining on places or on land after being forbidden (2 charges).
Chad David Vidrine, 42, Sulphur: Aggravated second degree battery; strangulation; hate crimes.
Matthew Alan Lancto, 23, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; money laundering; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Juan Antonio Ardon-Miguel, 30, Baton Rouge: Federal detainer.
Heath Paul Doucet, 37, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Dominic Jamal Williams, 31, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
