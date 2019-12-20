SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 19, 2019

December 20, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 19, 2019.

Alan Hernandez, 26, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Davion Tyrone Kelly, 22, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Brandon Wayne Bilbo, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; probation violation.

Lakeyta S Carter, 34, Lake Charles: Use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of or dealing in an unregistered or illegally transferred weapon.

Lamonte Smith, 18, Sulphur: Disturbing the peace.

Andre Pierre Dominique, 42, Lake Charles: Trespassing; domestic abuse battery; contempt of court.

Loyd Ellis Rion III, 50, Lake Charles: Stalking; first offense use of tracking devices.

Kristie Fay Roddy, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000.

John Carter Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons; use of a controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Areanna Rene Harrison, 24, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ryan Jermaine Shelton, 42, Vinton: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

Inez Marie Dowd, 28, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Tyler Dale Baynard, 21, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000.

Larry Lee Carter Jr., 52, Iowa: Probation violation.

Michael Dewayne Hebert St., 34, Lake Charles: Fourth offense domestic battery; contempt of court (2 charges).

Rashard Johnell Trahan, 28, Lake Charles: First offense illegal possession of stolen firearms; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.

Ronald Joseph Pitre, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); issuing worthless checks under $1,000 (3 charges).

Phillip Mark Amy, 41, Lake Charles: Burglary (2 charges); theft under $1,000; entry or remaining on places or on land after being forbidden (2 charges).

Chad David Vidrine, 42, Sulphur: Aggravated second degree battery; strangulation; hate crimes.

Matthew Alan Lancto, 23, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; money laundering; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.

Juan Antonio Ardon-Miguel, 30, Baton Rouge: Federal detainer.

Heath Paul Doucet, 37, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Dominic Jamal Williams, 31, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana.

