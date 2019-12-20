Sports Person of the Week - Claire Vincent

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “It takes a village and I have one. I’m so grateful for that,” Claire Vincent Said.
Claire Vincent has been roping for as long as she can remember.
“Rodeo is definitely a family sport," Vincent added. "My mom rode horses. My dad rode saddle bronc horses. My brothers, both, team roped. I’m the only girl. Its pretty cool to throw some queen things into the mix.”
And queen she is. The 2019 Louisiana High School Rodeo Queen added another impressive bullet point to her resume while competing in the (Mike and SharrieLynne Johnson’s) Las Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship. She finished sixth in the competition.
“It’s kind of shocking honestly because not many 16-year-olds get to rope in Vegas for that much money under those circumstances and the level of pressure," said Vincent. "Its super exciting.”
Vincent believes her success comes from her hard work and positive attitude. She encourages young girls to keep going even if their dream seems unreachable, because it’s always reachable.
“Definitely never stop. And whenever people doubt you that’s when you have the chance to prove yourself," Vincent said. “I’m going to be Miss Rodeo America one day. I’m not stopping until we get to Vegas and compete for that.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.