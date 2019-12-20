Sam Houston offensive lineman Jerren Gilbert signs with Louisiana Tech

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - On Wednesday morning, Sam Houston offensive lineman Jerren Gilbert put pen to paper and signed with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Gilbert is ranked as a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports and has been committed to the Dogs since June. Gilbert chose Louisiana Tech over offers from Air Force, McNeese State, Southeastern Louisiana, Grambling State, Southern, and Alcorn State.
“Being able to commit to the Bulldogs early, I loved it,” said Louisiana Tech signee Jerren Gilbert. “I loved the education, the winning culture with five straight bowl wins so that’s why I committed to them so early. I know I’ll be on my own but I still have to keep my morals and my moral compass. I’m looking forward to winning but getting my education is the most important thing."
Gilbert was a member of our Top 2020 high school prospects 7-in-Seven Countdown list, where 7Sports ranked him as the top senior prospect in Southwest Louisiana.
