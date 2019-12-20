Portland, Houston meet in Diamond Head Classic

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Houston's Nate Hinton, Quentin Grimes and DeJon Jarreau have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.NATE IS A FORCE: Hinton has connected on 45.5 percent of the 44 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 21 over his last three games. He's also made 73.3 percent of his foul shots this season.