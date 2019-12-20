Body found believed to be missing Texas mom; child found ‘safe’

(Gray News) - A body recovered at a home in a community outside Houston is believed to be an Austin woman who went missing a week ago with her baby, police said Friday.
Heidi Broussard, 33, and her 1-month-old child Margot Carey had not been seen by their family since Dec. 12.
A child matching Margot's description was discovered safe and healthy, said Austin Detective Brad Herries. Officials are waiting on DNA testing to confirm it is the missing girl.
Austin police said they are awaiting the results of an autopsy Friday before stating with certainty the body is Broussard.
One person has been arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse, Herries said.
Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.