McNeese’s Chris Livings named STATS FCS 3rd Team All-American

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese senior defensive end Chris Livings has been named FCS All-American by STATS, garnering third team honors.
It’s the second straight year a McNeese defender has garnered STATS honors following B.J. Blunt’s first team accolades in 2018.
The Lake Charles native who was this year’s Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned first team all-SLC honors, was one of 10 players from the league to be named to the three teams.
He’s also the 33rd selection in school history to garner STATS All-American honors and the 148th McNeese Football All-American overall.
Livings completed his senior campaign with a team-high 9.5 quarterback sacks, ranking him third in the conference. He recorded 12 tackles for a loss to go along with 52 total tackles, two pass break ups, five quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles.
He ended his career with 30 QB sacks, ranking second all-time in school history and just one away from the career record of 31. He also recorded 44 career tackles for a loss, ranking fourth all-time in school history.
The team boasted 100 players from 66 schools, with North Dakota State boasting a team-high six selections followed by James Madison with five.
The Big Sky and Missouri Valley conferences gained the most All-America selections with 16 each and CAA was third with 12.
