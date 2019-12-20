Louisiana State Police remind motorists to stay safe while driving this holiday season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The festive holiday season is a busy time for drivers and pedestrians on the road as traffic increases during Christmas and New Year.
Louisiana State Police reminded drives to be alert and follow these safety tips in order to prevent a serious injury or fatality crash.
Designate a sober driver
⋅ Thousands of people are seriously injured or killed due to impaired driving each year. Never get behind the wheel impaired or get in a vehicle with a driver who is impaired.
⋅ Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body. They can impair visual ability, alter sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times.
⋅ Designate a sober driver before traveling to any place. A designated driver is one who has had nothing alcoholic to drink and is also not under the influence of legal or illegal drugs.
⋅ Plan ahead. Call a taxi, ride-sharing service, or a trusted person for a ride or just stay at your location.
Buckle-up
⋅ Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained, day or night.
⋅ Troopers urge all drivers and passengers in motor vehicles to understand that failure to buckle up can quickly become a tragic and fatal decision.
⋅ Statistics show that the chances of surviving a violent crash rise significantly when properly restrained.
Child passenger restraints
⋅ Louisiana law requires all children to be properly restrained.
⋅ If your travel plans take you out of our state, visit here for a list of current child passenger restraint laws by state. Every Louisiana State Police Troop is recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as a child safety seat “Inspection Station”. Please take advantage of these free services to ensure the safety of your child.
Distractions
⋅ Inattentive and distracted drivers account for a large number of serious crashes across the state every year. You can effectively reduce the chances of being involved in a crash by remaining focused on the task of driving while behind the wheel of a vehicle.
⋅ There are three primary types of distractions: visual, manual, and cognitive.
⋅ Visual distractions are those that take your eyes off the road, such as checking your GPS or navigation system or searching for lost items on the floor of the vehicle.
⋅ Manual distractions are those that take your hands off the wheel, such as texting, eating, drinking, or locating items in a purse.
⋅ Cognitive distractions are those that take the driver’s focus away from driving, such as talking with passengers, singing songs, listening to podcasts, or dealing with emotional or work stress.
Pedestrians or bicyclists
⋅ If you travel on foot or bicycle, wear bright clothing and remain aware of traffic on the roadway. Use proper lighting at night.
Motorcyclists
⋅ Motorcyclists must wear a proper D.O.T. approved helmet when operating a motorcycle on Louisiana roadways. Although not all crashes are survivable, properly utilizing safety equipment, like approved motorcycle helmets and proper clothing, greatly decrease your risk of serious injury or death.
State troopers will partner with law enforcement statewide to conduct proactive enforcement in support of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, the statement said.
You can check the latest road condition information, including closures and construction online at www.511la.org or by dialing 511 on the phone. The state police said a Louisiana 511 phone app is also available for download and motorists can get traffic alerts from DOTD on the department’s social pages.
Anyone who witnesses hazardous road conditions or reckless drivers are encouraged to call *577 and report to law enforcement.
