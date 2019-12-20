Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

MOTHER-INFANT MISSING
Body found, infant safe may be missing Texas mom, baby
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (AP) — Authorities searching for a missing Austin, Texas, woman and her infant daughter have recovered a woman's body and found a child safe in a home on the outskirts of Houston. Tammy Broussard told NBC News that she was told the body is likely that of her 33-year-old daughter, Heidi Broussard, and was found in the trunk of a car at the home in Jersey Village. Cy-Fair Fire Department Lt. Daniel Arizpe told KPRC-TV that a 1-month-old girl was also found with “no obvious injuries or problems.” Heidi Broussard and her newborn daughter, Margot Carey were last seen Dec. 12 in Austin.
UNEXPLAINED POLICE SHOOTING
Experts: Silence after Texas police shooting risks mistrust
DALLAS (AP) — Law enforcement experts say a small Texas police department's extended silence about an officer fatally shooting a 28-year-old man runs contrary to best practices and creates fertile ground for public mistrust. Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz shot Michael Dean in the head on Dec. 2. More than two weeks later, the public and the victim's family still know next to nothing about what led to his death. Police in Temple said DeCruz shot Dean and released both men’s names. Former New York City Police Department commander Stephen Nasta says this "appears to be a long period without giving more details of that case.”
IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN-COMPLAINT
Letter: Officers felt unsafe enacting Trump asylum crackdown
HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. border officers who were charged with turning away asylum seekers coming from Mexico accused their leadership of misleading the public and disregarding concerns for their own safety, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. A March 2019 letter sent to the head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection demanded that he intervene to ensure its front-line employees “are not injured or killed” enforcing the Trump administration policy.
MEXICO-MIGRANT SMUGGLING
What crackdown? Migrant smuggling business adapts, thrives
HERMOSILLO, Mexico (AP) — The business of smuggling migrants to the U.S. southern border is adapting to a year of changes on both sides of the frontier. Smugglers and migrants along routes that thread their way north from Central America say the costs are up, but for migrants willing to pay the steep price there’s still a way. Mexico has deployed thousands of National Guard troops along migration routes. The U.S. government has reached bilateral agreements with Central American nations to make it more difficult for those hoping to seek asylum in the U.S. Smugglers and governments say the number of people migrating is dropping, but those who profit assure the money continues to flow.
THE RECKONING-SUNDAYS AFTER-SHEPARD
SUNDAYS AFTER: Patrick Shepard finds healing in basketball
WYLIE, Texas (AP) — For many years Patrick Shepard wouldn’t touch a basketball -- his molester, a priest, had taught him the game and as much as he loved it, he had “so many bad memories." The abuse sent him spiraling down, through anger and alcohol abuse and sadness. But now he has a loving partner, a son he adores, and the responsibilities and joys of fatherhood help eclipse his pain. He still finds himself crying sometimes, but the tears do not come as often as they once did. And he has taught his son to play basketball.
PREGNANT WOMAN SLAIN
Teen sentenced to life for slaying Texas pregnant woman
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — A teenager has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting a 19-year-old pregnant woman. The Beaumont Enterprise reports Corey Spencer admitted for the first time during Wednesday's sentencing that he shot Kera Teel during the attempted car robbery two years ago. Spencer has been in and out of juvenile detention for burglaries he's been involved in since he was 10 years old. Spencer has no chance of parole for 30 years and will be moved to a facility for youthful offenders.
OIL BOOM-CRIME
Authorities seek to stem crime in New Mexico oilfields
CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in a New Mexico region that is rich in oil and gas say they have participated in a recent blitz targeting thefts and burglaries in the oilfields. The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage said detectives and deputies conducted an operation last week at various oilfields amid concerns over crime. Earlier this year, the Eddy County Sheriff’s office investigated an alleged theft from Concho Resources near Carlsbad. The estimated loss from 139 stolen barrels of crude oil was around $7,000. The sheriff's office said an estimated $35,000 of oilfield equipment was allegedly stolen from Tiger Industrial in July 2018.
VEGAS AIRPORT-PASSENGER RECORD
Las Vegas airport marks milestone 50M passengers in 1 year
LAS VEGAS (AP) — McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas marked a milestone with a ceremony welcoming what officials called the record 50 millionth passengers of 2019. An Allegiant flight from San Antonio, Texas, arrived Thursday to a water cannon salute, and passengers were greeted with gift bags and showgirls at their arrival gate and a reception at baggage claim. Airport officials said the previous record for passengers in one year was set in 2018, at 49.7 million. A final year-end passenger count is due to be released late next month.
MALL SHOOTING-TEXAS
4 people injured in shooting outside San Antonio mall
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Four people have been injured during a shooting at a mall in San Antonio, Texas. San Antonio Police Department officials say the shooting happened Wednesday night at the South Park Mall on the city's south side. Two people were transported to the hospital in serious condition. The other two had non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say shots were fired outside of the mall, and an active shooter response was not needed. Police did not say what led to the shooting, or whether anyone was arrested.
CARBON DIOXIDE PIPELINE
North Dakota officials considering carbon dioxide pipeline
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota officials are considering a permit for a pipeline to carry carbon dioxide that would be used to help recover more oil.. The Bismarck Tribune reports that the pipeline would run through Slope and Bowman counties to old oil fields along the Montana-North Dakota border. The carbon dioxide would come from plants in Wyoming and be injected underground in fields where only a small portion of oil can be initially extracted once a well is drilled. Texas-based Denbury Resources plans to build the pipeline in 2020 and began injecting carbon dioxide in early 2021.