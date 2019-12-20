Lake Charles Police Department Secret Santa

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Yesterday, the Lake Charles Police Department created their own Secret Santa.
Several officers tricked residents by pulling them over. Residents thought they might get a ticket, but instead the officers gave out holiday cards. Each card contained one hundred dollar bill.
Police Chief Sean Caldwell says to make someone’s day this way is the best Christmas gift of all.
“Often we’re having to write a ticket or maybe take someone’s freedom. And this is just an opportunity to do something different and it certainly warms the heart of my officers," says Caldwell.
The Lake Charles Police Department says this is a tradition that will last a lifetime.
