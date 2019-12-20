Joe Burrow’s high school to rename football stadium after him

After graduating from Athens High School, Joe Burrow attended college and played football for The Ohio State University. Upon his graduation from Ohio State, he transferred as a graduate student to the Louisiana State University with two remaining years of eligibility. At LSU, Joe led his team to a 10-3 record in his first season, with key wins against Auburn and Ole Miss, as well as a Fiesta Bowl win over the University of Central Florida. The LSU tigers ended the 2018-2019 season ranked #6 in the final AP poll.