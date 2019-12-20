Isle of Capri approved to build land-based casino at current site

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Isle of Capri has been approved to have a land-based casino at its current site.
The $112 million project will be built between the current hotel and parking lot, according to Ronnie Jones, chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.
The Isle of Capri, owned by Eldorado Resorts, will be the first riverboat casino in Louisiana to move inland, following a change in the law last year. The law still requires it to be within 1,200 feet of its designated riverboat area.
The new casino will have new restaurants, lounges and entertainment.
“They’re adding amenities to the properties and that’s what we wanted them to do,” Jones said.
Jones called it a “great Christmas present for Lake Charles,” noting that the new development will be built using two Louisiana construction firms.
“These guys are the first and they’re making a huge commitment to economic development in the area,” Jones said. “They’ve got an ideal location, you can throw a rock off the interstate and hit that casino. They’ve got a great location and they’re trying to take advantage of that.”
Jones also said there are “four or five” other Louisiana riverboat casinos who have had discussions with the gaming board about moving inland. He said the second likely property to move inland will be in Kenner.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.