Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints are hitting the road for their final two games of the season, and their visit to Tennessee pits the NFL's top quarterbacks in passer rating and completion percentage: the Saints' Drew Brees and Ryan Tannehill of the Titans. It's the latest in a 16-game season that the NFL's top-rated quarterbacks have faced off against each other. The NFC South champs are chasing a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Titans are coming off a loss and need some help to land an AFC postseason berth.