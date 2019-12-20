FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy weekend, but will we see rain?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Clouds have been increasing through the day and we will remain cloudy through at least early Sunday. Temperatures will remain cool, but not as cold as the past few nights. A few pesky showers may occur through early Sunday, but these will be limited and should not cause major issues.
An area of low pressure is forming over the Gulf of Mexico and this will keep us cloudy and cool through Sunday. There will also be an upper level low pressure system moving across Southwest Louisiana this weekend. This too will aid in keeping clouds widespread.
Rain chances will be low, and it is possible that we see little to no rain at all as the bulk of the rain may stay offshore. But it is always best to leave a chance of rain in the forecast and have you plan accordingly rather than saying no rain and a few showers occur and ruin outdoor plans. But to be clear, rain chances will only be 20% Saturday and Sunday, but higher offshore and to our east closer to the area of low pressure.
Temperatures over the weekend will be seasonable and perfect for anything outdoors. Lows will be in the low 40s and possibly upper 30s in some areas; while afternoon highs will remain in the upper 50s to low 60s. Just keep a jacket handy especially if you are going to be outside for a significant amount of time.
A warming trend will begin on Monday as lows climb into the mid 40s through Tuesday and afternoon highs will be warmer too with most areas reaching the mid to upper 60s.
Christmas Day looks pretty nice albeit slightly warmer than normal. Lows will be in the low 50s and highs will be near 70 degrees; that’s about 5 to 8 degrees warmer than normal. Clouds will likely be increasing through the day, but for now rain looks unlikely.
Even warmer weather returns after Christmas with highs back in the 70s ahead of the next cold front which will likely arrive next weekend. A slight 20% chance of rain will be possible Friday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible by Saturday with a 30% chance of rain. The front should clear us out by Sunday. But the timing and strength of this system is likely to change, so stay tuned to our forecasts for updates over the next week.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
