FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cloudy day ahead, with rain chances rising into Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another cold morning as temperatures are in the lower to middle 30′s north of I-10 and in the lower 40′s for areas along and south. A frosty start for some areas as temperatures were cold enough for areas to the north, but it’s a few degrees warmer this morning than where we started our Thursday morning. The reason being is that we are seeing some high clouds beginning to work their way in from the south and this will be the case as we go through the day today,a s sunshine will be limited for many of us. Winds this morning are out of the east and are light and will be out of the northeast during the day at 5 -10 miles per hour. Temperatures once again, much like the past couple of days in the fact that highs will be in the upper 50′s, the key difference is that the sunshine won’t be as big of a factor, which will make it feel just a little cooler. Dew point values have climbed just a few degrees as there is a little more moisture in the air, hence the fact we are now seeing the cloud cover, but it won’t be the same humid feeling as dew points won’t be soaring into the 50′s and 60′s, but slowly climbing into the upper 30′s. If you have any outdoor activities they should be good to go as we just see clouds and we remain dry through the evening hours. As we begin to move into the overnight hours an isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but that will be after the midnight time frame, but temperatures will be chilly once again tonight as lows drop into the lower 40′s. This is all because of a low pressure system working it’s way to the south of us.
As we move into the weekend, we can expect a chilly start to your Saturday with a few showers possible throughout the region. Saturday will not be a washout by any means, but we will have to deal with a few showers from time to time, especially during the afternoon with temperatures warming into the upper 50′s for Southwest Louisiana. Those shower chances continue as we go into the overnight and evening hours, so if you have any plans outdoors, just make sure to have a rain jacket or umbrella handy as we deal with the light rain. The low continues to work it’s way off to the east through the day and overnight time frame, slowly dragging the rain with it and allowing for a nicer Sunday as we may see a few showers very early in the day, but then clearing as we head into the afternoon. Make sure to have a jacket if you are heading out early as temperatures will be starting out rather chilly with lows in the lower 40′s. Highs on Sunday will top out in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s with a few peaks of sunshine to end the day, which is setting us up to warm up throughout Christmas week as high pressure builds in.
The week of Christmas is looking nice as we see plenty of sunshine to start and those temperatures slowly warming through the week. Mornings will still be chilly as we see temperatures in the middle and upper 40′s through Christmas morning, but plenty of sunshine will help to warm us up much closer to average and even above as we head forward in time. Highs on Monday and Tuesday are looking to be in the upper 60′s to near 70, so between today and next week highs are warming around ten to fifteen degrees in some cases. If you are hoping to enjoy a cold Christmas day, unfortunately that won’t happen as temperatures warm into the lower 70′s, but there will be some cloud cover around the are, with a few breaks allow for sunshine to filter through. The good news is that we will remain dry for Christmas day as of now, so it will be perfect for any outdoor activities that you may have planned.
As we head into later next week, temperatures remain warm, but we will also notice the moisture levels rising again and eventually giving way to some rain by next weekend according to the latest models. The key take away is that a few showers will be around for Saturday, with a slight warming trend as we go into Sunday giving way to a warm Christmas day, but remain dry.
