FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cloudy day ahead, with rain chances rising into Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another cold morning as temperatures are in the lower to middle 30′s north of I-10 and in the lower 40′s for areas along and south. A frosty start for some areas as temperatures were cold enough for areas to the north, but it’s a few degrees warmer this morning than where we started our Thursday morning. The reason being is that we are seeing some high clouds beginning to work their way in from the south and this will be the case as we go through the day today,a s sunshine will be limited for many of us. Winds this morning are out of the east and are light and will be out of the northeast during the day at 5 -10 miles per hour. Temperatures once again, much like the past couple of days in the fact that highs will be in the upper 50′s, the key difference is that the sunshine won’t be as big of a factor, which will make it feel just a little cooler. Dew point values have climbed just a few degrees as there is a little more moisture in the air, hence the fact we are now seeing the cloud cover, but it won’t be the same humid feeling as dew points won’t be soaring into the 50′s and 60′s, but slowly climbing into the upper 30′s. If you have any outdoor activities they should be good to go as we just see clouds and we remain dry through the evening hours. As we begin to move into the overnight hours an isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but that will be after the midnight time frame, but temperatures will be chilly once again tonight as lows drop into the lower 40′s. This is all because of a low pressure system working it’s way to the south of us.