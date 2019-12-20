CYNTHIA’S HOLIDAY KITCHEN: Sugar cookies

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Christmas cookies are a tradition that many of us grew up with, but it’s not so much the sugar and flour and eggs that make them great. It’s the other ingredient that goes into the recipe: Love.
Today, in the Holiday Kitchen, I’m serving up a big batch of love with grandson, Ezra John Jacob Hebert.
Three-year-old Ezra is my little helper. He’s a pro in the kitchen and he’s already helping Nana.
Folks, it’s real easy to make sugar cookies.
Merry Christmas from the Holiday Kitchen!
SUGAR COOKIES
Ingredients:
· 2 sticks of butter
· 1 cup sugar
· 1 tsp vanilla extract
· ½ tsp almond extract
· 1 large egg
· 2 ½ cups flour
· ¾ teaspoon baking powder
· ¾ teaspoon salt
Directions
· Cream butter and sugar. Beat until it’s creamy. Now add egg and extracts.
· In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add this dry mixture into the wet mixture until completely combined.
· Knead the cookie dough then spread out on wax paper using a rolling pin.
· Spread dough out to ¼ inch thickness. And then use cookie cutter shapes to carve out cookies.
· Place on an ungreased cookie sheet.
· Bake at 350 degrees for 6 to 7 minutes.
COOKIE FROSTING
Ingredients
· 3 cups powdered sugar, sifted
· 3-4 Tablespoons milk
· 2 Tablespoons light corn syrup
· ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
· Gel food coloring optional
· Additional candies and sprinkles for decorating optional
Directions
· Combine powdered sugar, 2 Tablespoons of milk, corn syrup, and vanilla extract and stir until combined. (If frosting is too thick, add more milk.)
· Transfer frosting to a piping bag with a piping tip, or place in a Ziploc bag and snip a small piece of the corner off.
· Pipe frosting on cookies and decorate. Let harden.
