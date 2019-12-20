Cowgirls Open Conference Play At SFA Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese women’s basketball will begin Southland Conference action this Saturday at Stephen F. Austin. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN+.
The game can be heard on the McNeese Radio Network (1470/1290 AM and CajunRadio.com). and live stats will be provided. All links can be found on mcneesesports.com.
McNeese (3-6), who was and will be without sophomore Callie Maddox for 8-9 weeks, picked up an 81-77 road home win against LSU-Shreveport on Wednesday in its final tune-up prior to Saturday’s SLC opener.
Four Cowgirls scored in double figures and all four had season highs in different categories. Regan Bolton led the Cowgirls with a season high 23 points and moved into third place in career three-pointers to give her 166 for her career after ending the game with five treys. Rayah Haynes (12 pts.) and Kyla Hamilton (11 pts.) also ended the game with season highs in points scored. Haynes also dished out a season high six assists and was credited with a season high four steals. Bre’Ashlee ended the game with a season high 13 rebounds.
GAME INFORMATIONOPPONENT: Stephen F. AustinGAME DATE/TIME: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2 p.m.GAME SITE: H&HP Complex2019-20 RECORDS: McNeese (3-6, 0-0 SLC); SFA (7-2, 1-0 SLC)RADIO: Cajun Radio (1470/1290 AM) https://cajunradio.com/listen-live/
LIVE STATS: https://sfajacks.com/sidearmstats/wbball/summary
LIVE STREAM: TBA
QUICK HITS:
• It’s the SLC opener for the Cowgirls
• Three of the first four SLC games for the Cowgirls will be against the top three teams ranked in the preseason poll. SFA was picked to finish second, Sam Houston State (Jan. 2) was picked third, and Abilene Christian (Jan. 8) was picked to repeat as champions.
• Cowgirls were picked to finish 9th in the preseason poll
• Cowgirls are coming off an 88-71 home win over LSUS
• SFA is coming off a 59-42 road win at Houston Baptist on Wednesday.
• Will be the final game before the Cowgirls break for the Christmas Holiday
