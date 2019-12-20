Cowgirls Open Conference Play At SFA Saturday

Four Cowgirls scored in double figures and all four had season highs in different categories. Regan Bolton led the Cowgirls with a season high 23 points and moved into third place in career three-pointers to give her 166 for her career after ending the game with five treys. Rayah Haynes (12 pts.) and Kyla Hamilton (11 pts.) also ended the game with season highs in points scored. Haynes also dished out a season high six assists and was credited with a season high four steals. Bre’Ashlee ended the game with a season high 13 rebounds.