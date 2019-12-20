Authorities say vehicle burglary investigation leads to arrest of couple for illegal possession of firearms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said information from several vehicle burglary cases eventually led to the arrest of a Lake Charles couple for illegally possessing stolen firearms.
Vehicle Crimes Investigation Unit (VCIU) detectives arrested 39-year-old John Carter Jr. and 34-year-old Lakeyta Carter, of Lake Charles, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office detectives, along with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force and the Anti-Crime and Tactical Team, executed a warrant on the Carter’s residence on Lebleu Road on Dec. 19.
Vincent said law enforcement found three AR-15 rifles, seven pistols, and a homemade silencer in a buried container in the yard and also in the fireplace of Carter’s property. Two of those pistols were confirmed as stolen. The Carter’s were also in possession of Promethazine.
Both are booked in the Calcasieu Correctional Center on counts of possession of a legend drug; possession of drugs in the presence of juveniles; illegal possession of a suppressor (silencer); two counts of illegal possession of a stolen firearm; and 10 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Their bonds are still pending.
Deputies say more charges are likely as the investigation is still continuing.
VCIU Det. Hollan Dyer is the lead investigator.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.