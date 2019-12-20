Christmas on Pecan Street

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - One neighborhood takes the spirit of Christmas to a whole new level.
Not a house on the street is without decorations and its a tradition that’s been carried on for years.
Neida Kaye Loup says, “I asked for all of them to at least line their sidewalks with crystal bulbs and so everybody said ‘okay yeah’ then they started decorating their homes a little bit. And then little by little they started decorating more and more, and then it grew to where, let’s decorate all the homes up to the curve.”
And while all of the homes are decorated Tina and Scotty Jacobs go above and beyond. They even help those who can’t put up lights themselves.
Tina Jacobs says, “There’s some people on the street who can’t physically get out and do their own Christmas lights so me and my husband come do it for them.”
Joyce Moses says she’s thankful for the work Tina and Scotty do, “Scotty has put lights out on my yard for many years and his wife Tina helps me with all of the things that I need to have out there… I’m so grateful.”
The couple helps out decorating 10 houses along the street.
And once the lights are on residents say it truly feels like Christmas.
For Tina, Scotty, and all their neighbors it’s that sense of community that makes Christmas on Pecan St. so special.
