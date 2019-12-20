Both Vernon, Beauregard see tornado damage to around 30 structures

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA, La. (KPLC) - Around 30 structures were damaged in Vernon Parish in Monday’s tornado, officials there said.
Around the same number of structures were damaged in Beauregard Parish.
The tornado traveled more than 60 miles, reaching speeds between 140 and 160 miles per hour, classifying it as an EF3 tornado. The tornado ended in Alexandria, leaving a path of destruction behind.
Fifty-nine-year-old Betty Patin was killed when her mobile home on Borel Road, east of Rosepine, was destroyed in the storms.
Kenneth Moore, emergency preparedness director in Vernon, said the greatest damage was in the Rosepine area, while there was also damage in the Cravens and Marlow areas.
While around 30 structures were damaged in Beauregard, five to six homes were destroyed - most of those mobile homes, according to Glenn Mears, director of emergency preparedness in Beauregard. Three businesses were hit, with Moses True Value receiving major damage.
Several homes received damage to outbuildings or water damage after limbs fell in the roof.
Mears said there were some minor injuries in Beauregard.
Mears said the Red Cross and Christian Disaster Relief - a Mennonite organization - have been helping with the aftermath.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.