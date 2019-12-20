Beauregard resident tells of harrowing escape from tornado; house lifted seconds after he left

“If I would have been delayed going 45 seconds outside or coming into the house, or 45 seconds earlier I wouldn’t have seen it and I would have been inside the house when it hit. I think my fiancé would be burying me right now because I don’t think I would have made it. The house rolled, I think we counted about five times before it got lifted into the air and landed about 100 yards away on top of our neighbor’s house,” said Grant.