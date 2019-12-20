Beauregard resident tells of harrowing escape from tornado; house lifted seconds after he left

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Many of us are finishing up last minute shopping or preparing for a holiday feast. But some in Beauregard Parish are just beginning recovery from a tornado, Monday, that took nearly every material thing they had.
But while one local family struggles, they are happy to have survived.
Robert Grant’s mobile home stood close to the end of Max Sterling Road in a tiny, rural area known as Ike’s Community. Grant stopped to feed his dogs when, suddenly, he saw the huge tornado coming straight toward him.
“I saw it coming from the southeast, over, above my father-in-law’s house. And I tried to get him on the phone. My hand was shaking so much I couldn’t dial his number,” said Grant.
Once he verified his father-in-law was secure he and the dogs jumped in the truck and rode for their lives.
“As I was going down the road, the debris was starting to cross the road behind me and as you can see, there’s nothing left to it,” he said.
Grant is emotional as he realizes how close he came.
“If I would have been delayed going 45 seconds outside or coming into the house, or 45 seconds earlier I wouldn’t have seen it and I would have been inside the house when it hit. I think my fiancé would be burying me right now because I don’t think I would have made it. The house rolled, I think we counted about five times before it got lifted into the air and landed about 100 yards away on top of our neighbor’s house,” said Grant.
Now, he and his fiancé begin the road to recovery. Material things lost can and will be replaced.
“The outreach from the community has been great, the Christian churches came in, the local Mennonite churches and the Baptist community, church down the road, diamond Baptist church. They have been great supplying food and manpower to help us clean up,” he said.
So, they will carry in their hearts love and respect for so many working to help them rise from the rubble.
“It gave me faith in humanity again, the people who came out and helped us, not knowing us and just showing up and helping us pick up our lives because our lives were scattered over four acres. It was amazing just the people who came out and helped us.”
For now, he asks for prayers. Prayers, he says, are what the community needs right now.
