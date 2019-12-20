Barbe’s Hunter Brown signs to play football at Air Force Academy

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Barbe High School lineman Hunter Brown signed his National Letter of Intent to play College Football at Air Force Academy on Friday. Brown will be required to serve two-years upon college graduation. Once he finishes that, he’ll be a second lieutenant.
“It’s always been a dream of mine, wanting to be in the Military,” Hunter Brown said. “So, this is the best of both worlds for me.”
Brown is just the second player for Barbe High School to sign to play football with Air Force Academy.
"It’s a dream come true honestly. It’s something I’ve wanted to do my whole life. I’m ready to just put it all on the field at the highest level,” Brown said.
The academy is located outside Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“I loved the environment; everything is within walking distance. It felt like family when I went up there the first time. I thought this is home."
Brown plans to eventually become a pilot and fly planes in the Air Force.
