Williams, La.-Monroe host Arkansas St.

TEAM LEADERS: Louisiana-Monroe's Williams has averaged 16 points and six rebounds while Michael Ertel has put up 16.4 points. For the Red Wolves, Kus has averaged 12.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while Marquis Eaton has put up 10.5 points and 4.1 rebounds.CLUTCH CANBERK: Kus has connected on 38.2 percent of the 34 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 15 over his last five games. He's also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.