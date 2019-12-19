Indictment returned in fatal Church Street shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A grand jury in Calcasieu has returned an indictment today in connection with a fatal shooting on Church Street.
The shooting took the life of 27-year-old Quentin Coleman. Officers found Coleman around 2 p.m. Nov. 2, in the 2700 block of Church Street. He later succumbed to his injuries.
A short time later, Donta Robinson, 27, of Lake Charles, was arrested at his residence, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum.
Robinson is charged with one count of second-degree murder.
