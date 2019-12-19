Indictment returned in fatal Church Street shooting

Donta Robinson has been charged in the fatal shooting death of Quentin Coleman. (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation)
By Caroline Habetz | December 19, 2019 at 5:10 PM CST - Updated December 19 at 5:18 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A grand jury in Calcasieu has returned an indictment today in connection with a fatal shooting on Church Street.

The shooting took the life of 27-year-old Quentin Coleman. Officers found Coleman around 2 p.m. Nov. 2, in the 2700 block of Church Street. He later succumbed to his injuries.

A short time later, Donta Robinson, 27, of Lake Charles, was arrested at his residence, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum.

Robinson is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

