Two indicted in November death of pregnant woman

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two Lake Charles men have been indicted in connection with the death of a pregnant woman in November.
Vernell Arconze Chatman Jr., 33, and Larry Jermaine Chatman, 35, were both indicted on a charge of second-degree murder. Vernell Chatman also faces a charge of feticide.
Authorities responding to a welfare concern in the area of Cline and Homes Street around 6 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 16, found the body of 27-year-old Kayla Jones, also of Lake Charles.
