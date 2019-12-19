Two indicted in November death of pregnant woman

Two indicted in November death of pregnant woman
Lake Charles Vernell Chatman man is accused of killing a pregnant woman early Saturday morning, Lake Charles Police Department officials say. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
By Johnathan Manning | December 19, 2019 at 5:10 PM CST - Updated December 19 at 5:10 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two Lake Charles men have been indicted in connection with the death of a pregnant woman in November.

Vernell Arconze Chatman Jr., 33, and Larry Jermaine Chatman, 35, were both indicted on a charge of second-degree murder. Vernell Chatman also faces a charge of feticide.

Authorities responding to a welfare concern in the area of Cline and Homes Street around 6 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 16, found the body of 27-year-old Kayla Jones, also of Lake Charles.

Larry Chatman has been arrested on a charge of principal to second-degree murder.
Larry Chatman has been arrested on a charge of principal to second-degree murder. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.