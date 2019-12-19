No. 24 Texas Tech meets UTRGV

STEPPING UP: Javon Levi and Lesley Varner II have led the Vaqueros. Levi is averaging 12 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists while Varner is putting up 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Red Raiders have been led by Davide Moretti and Chris Clarke, who are averaging 14.5 and 6.9 points, respectively.