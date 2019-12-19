LSU’s offensive unit wins Joe Moore Award

LSU’s offensive line featured eight different starters and only had two players that started all thirteen games at the same position all season. Further, the Tigers’ O-line unit persevered despite only twice starting the same lineup in back-to-back weeks. LSU’s starting line featured senior tackle Badara Traore (3 starts), junior tackle Saahdiq Charles (6 starts), freshman tackle Dare Rosenthal (3 starts), junior tackle Austin Deculus (10 starts), senior guard Adrian Magee (12 starts), sophomore guard Ed Ingraham (2 starts), senior right guard Lewis (12 starts), and senior center Lloyd Cushenberry III (12 starts).