LSU’s offensive unit wins Joe Moore Award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s offensive line has been named the winner of the 2019 Joe Moore Award as the most outstanding offensive line unit in college football.
The offensive line is anchored by seniors Lloyd Cushenberry and Damien Lewis and coached by James Cregg.
Aaron Taylor, co-founder of the award and CBS Sports analyst, along with SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic presented the trophy to the Tigers following practice on Thursday morning.
LSU is currently the second team in the SEC to win the award.
LSU’s offensive line helped pave the way for the most productive season in school history, setting records for points (621), points per game (47.8), total offense (7,207), passing yards (5,209), 50-point games (6), and games with at least 40 points (10). Head coach Ed Orgeron’s Tigers also lead the FBS in total offense with 554.3 total yards per game.
LSU’s offensive line featured eight different starters and only had two players that started all thirteen games at the same position all season. Further, the Tigers’ O-line unit persevered despite only twice starting the same lineup in back-to-back weeks. LSU’s starting line featured senior tackle Badara Traore (3 starts), junior tackle Saahdiq Charles (6 starts), freshman tackle Dare Rosenthal (3 starts), junior tackle Austin Deculus (10 starts), senior guard Adrian Magee (12 starts), sophomore guard Ed Ingraham (2 starts), senior right guard Lewis (12 starts), and senior center Lloyd Cushenberry III (12 starts).
Next up for the Tigers No. 4 Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on December 28.
