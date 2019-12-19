Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mark Belenchia didn’t stay quiet. He told his mother and his uncle, in the mid-1970s. He told a parish priest, then the vicar general, in 1985. Still, the clergyman Belenchia said sexually abused him when he was a child in Shelby, Mississippi, remained in collar and cassock. Over the years, his quest to make sense of his own tragedy transformed into a crusade against clergy abuse that’s become his life’s focus. He said activism gives him purpose and direction. He’s able to make use of his pain, to help other survivors struggling to cope with theirs.