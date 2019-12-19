Lamar looks to extend streak vs NW State

LEADING THE CHARGE: Northwestern State's Chudier Bile has averaged 12.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while Brian White has put up 9.1 points. For the Cardinals, T.J. Atwood has averaged 17 points and 6.7 rebounds while Davion Buster has put up 14.2 points and 2.2 steals.ACCURATE ATWOOD: Atwood has connected on 38.5 percent of the 26 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 10 over his last five games. He's also converted 68.8 percent of his free throws this season.