FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another chance for frost across portions of SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Frost was widespread across SWLA Thursday morning, but the day turned out pretty nice with a few high thin clouds returning late in the day. Those clouds will help to keep temperatures a few degrees warmer overnight. Although it will still be chilly tonight into Friday with frost possible again as far south as the Intracoastal Waterway. Temperatures by Friday morning will range from near 30 north of I-10 to the mid 40s at the coast.
Clouds will continue to increase overnight Thursday into Friday and this could keep some areas a little warmer than forecasted, but it would be best to protect plants again where frost could occur as mentioned above. Those clouds will continue to increase through the day Friday and we are not likely to see much sunshine. This will keep temperatures on the cool side with highs remaining in the upper 50s.
An area of low pressure is likely to form over the Gulf of Mexico Friday and this will keep us cloudy and cool through Sunday. Rain looks very limited Friday and likely less than a 10% chance, although the chance of rain will be slightly higher near the coast and for shore offshore.
Rain chances will be slightly higher on Saturday at 30% as the area of low pressure slides east well south of our area. And it is possible that all the rain stays offshore closer to the low pressure system. We saw a similar setup a few weeks ago and ended up with no rain.
Temperatures over the weekend will be seasonable and perfect for anything outdoors. Lows will be in the low 40s and possibly upper 30s in some areas; while afternoon highs will remain in the low 60s.
A warming trend will begin on Monday as lows climb into the mid 40s through Tuesday and afternoon highs will be warmer too with most areas reaching the mid to upper 60s.
Christmas Day looks pretty nice albeit slightly warmer than normal. Lows will be in the low 50s and highs will be near 70 degrees; that’s about 5 to 8 degrees warmer than normal. Clouds will likely be increasing through the day, but for now rain looks unlikely.
Even warmer weather returns after Christmas with highs back in the 70s ahead of the next cold front which will likely arrive late next weekend. A slight 20% chance of rain will be possible Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and storms will become likely by Saturday and Sunday with a 30% chance of rain. But the timing and strength of this system is likely to change, so stay tuned to our forecasts for updates over the next 10 days.
You can download the KPLC First Alert Weather app here: www.kplctv.com/apps
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
