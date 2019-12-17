SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 16, 2019

December 17, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 16, 2019.

Brianna Roshay Barnes, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on the right side of the road; traffic-control signals.

Eleazar Jacques Jackson, 33, Carson Creek: Instate detainer.

Gerald James Eaglin Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; aggravated criminal property damage; resisting an officer.

Jacob Paul Landry, 25, Iowa: Burglary; probation violation; possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer.

Jeffrey Allen Smith, 34, Lake Charles: Failure to register to notify as a sex offender.

Christopher Charles Heape, 37, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Aaron Cullen Praylor, 19, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

Jerimaih Cormier, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); probation violation; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a convicted felon; possession of a Schedule II drug.

James Laurel Freese, 27, Sulphur: Second degree battery.

Michael Earl Miers, 57, DeRidder: Federal detainer.

Andre Christopher Williams, 33, DeQuincy: Contempt of court (3 charges); equipment required on vehicles (3 charges).

Nick Alan Natali, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Courtney Raeann Butts, 20, Sulphur: Exploitation of the infirmed; theft between $5,000 and $25,000.

Refugio Sandoval Jr., 37, Clute, TX: 3rd offense possession of synthetic marijuana.

Juan Carlos Zuniga-Granados, 36, Oberlin: Federal detainer.

Paul Landry Falcon, 39, Sulphur: Speeding.

Maunel Erwin Suy-Carrillo, 29, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

James Lemon’ Jack, 33, Doson: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000; contempt of court (2 charges).

Regina Ann Hebert, 55, Sulphur: Intimidating, impeding, or injuring witnesses.

Vandela Deshawn Thibodeaux, 26, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges).

Mark Anthony Lewis, 24, Ville Platte: Instate detainer.

Damon Paul Lechtenberg, 46, Lake Charles: Video voyeurism; obscenity; pornography involving juveniles.

Christopher Allen Thompson; 38, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Jareth Shermon Bias, 31, Lake Charles: Simple battery; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

