KPLC INVESTIGATES: Changes coming to District Attorneys Community Assistance Foundation

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the past several years a program through the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office let some defendants pay their way out of community service by donating gift cards and money to the District Attorneys Community Assistance Foundation.
The program has been shrouded in controversy and the target of investigations at news outlets across the country. At issue? Allegations of poor record-keeping, complaints of internal theft, even the moral question of - is it fair for some to pay their way out of something others can’t afford?
KPLC began looking into the program. Since then, some major changes have been announced.
Former employees sat down for an interview with us and told us what they say they saw while working at the D.A.’s Office.
And District Attorney John DeRosier himself shared with us what’s to come of the program.
Through the District Attorney's Pretrial Diversion Program, aimed at giving people a second chance, DeRosier allowed participants to donate toys or gift cards in lieu of community service.
"We had the opportunity here to give people that were originally charged with some sort of criminal offense the ability to contribute back into the system and that means a lot to a lot of those people to be able to put something back into the system to help somebody who's actually worse off than they are," DeRosier said. In some cases, DeRosier even allowed defendants on misdemeanor probation to forego court-ordered community service — without approval from the judges.
Those in pretrial diversion or on misdemeanor probation could donate up to half of their assigned community service in gift cards or money orders to the District Attorney’s Community Assistance Foundation or any other 501-C.
"It can go as far back as 2011, 2012?” DeRosier said of when the program unofficially began. “Somewhere back in there. I really can’t tell you exactly when we started doing that. We started off accepting toys. That got to be such a logistical difficulty, we then converted to gift cards. They were simply easier to handle logistically.”
McKenzie Newman was a secretary in the pretrial diversion office for eight years. She says she was fired this year. Newman says while they took in at least 10 gift cards a day, the record-keeping was minimal.
“It was like a carbon copy book that we had in our office and it included three copies,” Newman said. “One was for the defendant themselves, the other was for the case file and then one stayed in the receipt book itself. That was the only way they were being accounted for. It wasn’t until 2016 when they implemented Stine cards that we were now supposed to log them into the computer like our other money orders and other forms of payment we accepted.”
In response to a public records request, 7News was told the D.A.’s Office could not produce the receipt books Newman mentions.
“I didn’t understand why we weren’t running those reports to go along with all of the other funds we were taking in and logging into the computer,” Newman said. “Each time I brought that question up, I didn’t get an answer it was just ‘No, collect them at the end of the day, no reports need to be ran and send them upstairs.”
“I know they’re recorded in the files of the individuals,” DeRosier said. “So, they’re there somewhere. They may be in a warehouse somewhere or an individual file scattered around somewhere in the D.A.’s Office, or in a warehouse as they’re closed out, they’re packaged away in warehouses. I understand there were some receipt books, I have no clue where those receipt books are or where they went. We had our personnel search for them high and low.”
Once gift cards were collected, we’re told they were used by the D.A.’s Office to buy toys for local children in need.
"The supervisor would then assign us a shopping day,” said Jenny Odom, a former employee of the District Attorney’s Office. “We would then go shop for the toys for the D.A.’s Sleigh of Toys, which was the name of the toy drive then. She would give us a certain amount. We never knew how much, it was probably either $2,000 to $3,000 in gift cards."
At some point, the D.A.’s Office shifted its focus to disaster relief, only allowing Stine gift cards, DeRosier said.
But KPLC found that not every donation went to those in need. Looking through the disbursement records, we found donations of:
· Door prizes for the Louisiana Misdemeanor Probation Officers Association’s annual conference
· Door prizes for a Crime Stoppers conference
· Expenses for the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police Conference
· Sponsorships for the Iowa Rabbit Festival and the Cajun French Music Association festival
Odom, a former secretary in the Misdemeanor Probation Office, says she saw internal theft firsthand.
“While I was on the way out with the other gift cards she had given me to purchase toys, she asked me to purchase a boys’ scarf hat gloves set and a girls',” Odom said. “I did so and she said, ‘Put them on this gift card, get the receipt, bring them back to the office.’ I did that, I handed them to her. She had a United States postal box there ready when I handed them to her. She put them in the box, closed the box, addressed one to her granddaughter and one to her grandson and shipped them.”
DeRosier says he is not aware of any theft within the office.
"Well, obviously if the gift cards are on the first floor and I’m on the eighth floor, I can’t verify that any gift cards were stolen, not stolen; used, not used,” he said. Once Odom brought her concerns to DeRosier, he says he brought in internal auditors to address the concerns.
However, DeRosier said, the auditors did not provide a written report.
7News also asked for a copy of any audits done, but DeRosier says no records of any audits exist.
"We have a record that they came, we got a bill but it's not a written, long-form audit,” he said. “They didn't do an audit in a traditional accounting vernacular."
"We call it doing an audit, but what they actually did is they came in and collected all the cards, counted all the cards, gave us what they thought was the best way to monitor and control all of those cards,” DeRosier said. “So, that's what we did. We brought all the cards up to the eighth floor and we had a select number of people in the administration that actually kept track of all of the cards. However, all the cards we received are accounted for in the individual files of the defendants who gave us these cards." DeRosier says he decided to speak with the Louisiana Bar Association, the Legislative Auditor, and the Louisiana Inspector General to get their opinion before starting the foundation.
“In talking with those three agencies, nobody ever told me 'don't do this.' "
7News reached out to these agencies to confirm this.
Stephen Street, the inspector general, declined to speak to KPLC, but told the Washington Post: ”I have not reviewed, nor am I familiar with the specifics of this foundation or its activities, and therefore did not give any permission, approval or disapproval for its establishment, funding and operations.”
DeRosier says he spoke with Charles Plattsmier with the Louisiana Disciplinary Council, but when KPLC reached Plattsmier, he told us, “I can’t speak to that issue at all.”
The Legislative Auditor’s Office has declined to comment.
“The first one I spoke to was the legislative auditor and explained to them how the program worked,” DeRosier said. “He and I talked about it and basically he recommended we form some kind of formal organization, such as a 501(c), we talked about that. I don’t remember if it was his suggestion or mine but he agreed to it and that’s exactly what I did."
In 2015, DeRosier officially founded the District Attorney’s Community Assistance Foundation.
Local defense attorney Adam Johnson - who frequently spars with the D.A.’s Office - says the creation of the DACAF is problematic.
“I’m not going to accuse the district attorney of a crime. What I am saying though, is that anybody with a brain stem sees who looks at what happened here needs to take a hard look,” Johnson said. “I think this warrants law enforcement investigation, not just internal auditing.”
Johnson says the foundation personally benefits DeRosier.
"The concern here is you had a public debt, you had judges that had ordered people to perform community service,” Johnson said. “They owed a debt of community service to the public. What it appears, based on this article by the Washington Post - what it appears is that Mr. DeRosier has taken that public debt and he’s sold it. Or, he’s converted it into gift cards, money. He’s converted it into money.”
“It shouldn’t even exist,” Jonson continued. “It’s basically a slush fund. You cannot separate the private foundation from the political benefits Mr. DeRosier gets from handing out that money."
DeRosier refutes that, saying he has never benefited from the money accepted from the pretrial diversion program or the DACAF.
“That money does not belong to the D.A.’s Office, it is not public money,” DeRosier said. “It never comes to this office. There’s no money generated for the D.A.’s Office or any public entity from community service. This is money that was paid to a 501(c) - again, most of the time the D.A.’s community assistance foundation, but possibly other 501(c)s. But is it campaign money? Absolutely not. There’s never been any money from this program that has come to me, to my campaign, period. None. Not a penny. Ever.”
KPLC has reached out to numerous investigative agencies – including the Louisiana Ethics Board, the FBI, the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police – and has not been informed of any ongoing investigations into the program.
As of January 2019, the foundation stopped accepting gift cards, DeRosier says.
Going forward, he says the pretrial diversion program will be run much differently, completely changing where the money is donated.
“What I want to be able to do is eliminate the financial responsibility from anyone in this office,” DeRosier said. “So, what I think what we’re trying to implement and we’ll be doing this very shortly, is do it like Texas does, and have the individual, who purchases back, so to speak, a portion of their community service hours, pay directly the 501(c) that they want to benefit. We’ve actually compiled a list of about thirty-five 501(c)s, all of those will be acceptable. None of those, however, will be the District Attorney’s Community Assistance Foundation. That foundation is going to be privately funded from this point forward, that way no one has to be concerned about us handling any money and there can be no possible conflict.”
Along with that, Calcasieu judges say they will no longer allow criminal defendants to participate in the program.
“The court has discussed the matter and agreed not to allow gift cards to be substituted to any degree for court-ordered community service,” the judges wrote in a letter to DeRosier.
DeRosier says the DACAF will no longer have any District Attorney’s Office employees on its board.
