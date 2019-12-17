KPLC INVESTIGATES: Changes coming to District Attorneys Community Assistance Foundation

"We call it doing an audit, but what they actually did is they came in and collected all the cards, counted all the cards, gave us what they thought was the best way to monitor and control all of those cards,” DeRosier said. “So, that's what we did. We brought all the cards up to the eighth floor and we had a select number of people in the administration that actually kept track of all of the cards. However, all the cards we received are accounted for in the individual files of the defendants who gave us these cards." DeRosier says he decided to speak with the Louisiana Bar Association, the Legislative Auditor, and the Louisiana Inspector General to get their opinion before starting the foundation.