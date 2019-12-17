Hundreds attend to see U.S. District Judge James D. Cain take ceremonial oath

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Judge James D. Cain was quickly sworn in after his confirmation last summer, in order to immediately begin serving as federal judge in Lake Charles, where a vacancy left plenty of work to do. But Monday, a ceremonial swearing in for Cain was held in a packed courtroom.
Several hundred people crowded into historic courtroom A of the old Calcasieu Courthouse, to see Chief Judge Maury Hicks administer the oath to Cain.
Those who supported him along the way vouch for his honesty, character and professionalism.
Dr. Daryl Burckel, president of McNeese State University was proud Cain had graduated from McNeese.
“He's a man of integrity, he's a man of high moral character, he has a great work ethic and he has a fairness about him i think is evident to all,” said Burckel.
Cain thanked U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy who lead the strenuous process which ended with Cain's confirmation.
The judge says he has two primary goals.
“One of my goals is to treat everyone who comes before me with dignity and respect. They deserve that. The second primary goal I have is to apply the law as written and the provisions of our constitution as written by our founders,” said Cain.
Cain spoke of the oath he and other federal judges take to protect the constitution and the rights it guarantees.
“You noticed we did not take an oath to protect and defend the flag. We did not take an oath even to protect and defend the country. We took an oath to protect and defend the constitution of the United States. This is an important detail not only for our country and our people, it has a greater importance for the world. And I think it was best said in the immortal words of Lincoln, ‘It’s the last best hope of man,’" said Cain.
Cain says the greatest achievement of our country is the drafting and adoption of the U.S. Constitution. He expects to serve as federal judge for many years to come.
Federal judges are appointed for life. According to the U.S. Courts website, U.S. District Judges are paid $210,900 a year.
