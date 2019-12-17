Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks’ 18-game winning streak ended when Seth Curry and Kristaps Porzingis each scored 26 points to help the Dallas Mavericks hang on for a 120-116 victory even without star guard Luka Dončić. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 48 points and 14 rebounds, but got little support as Milwaukee lost for the first time since a 103-100 setback at Utah on Nov 8.
HOUSTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook scored 31 points, James Harden had 28 and the Houston Rockets set a franchise record by overcoming a 25-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-107. The comeback eclipses the 23-point deficit Houston faced in a 110-107 victory against Portland on Jan. 22, 1977. The Spurs managed just 35 points after setting a season high for first-half scoring. LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Bryn Forbes had 18 points.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Construction officials don't expect a delay in the opening of the new ballpark for the Texas Rangers after a fire damaged an area near the roof. Officials say the fire started when sparks from welding work ignited combustible materials in a sub-roof area of Globe Life Field. The first game in the $1.2 billion stadium with a retractable roof is set for March 23. It's an exhibition between the Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals. A construction executive says some metal decking damaged in the fire will be replaced. The investigation is continuing.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have rediscovered their run-first identity just in time for a game in Philadelphia that could send them back to the playoffs for the second year in a row. The Cowboys ended their second three-game losing streak of the season with a 44-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Dallas is in the postseason with a win over the Eagles on Sunday. It would clinch the club's fourth NFC East title in the past six seasons. Dallas and Philadelphia are tied for the division lead. The Cowboys ran for a season-high 263 yards against the Rams.
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to retain control of the AFC South and bounce back after an embarrassing loss to Denver. Now they're looking to build on that win on Saturday when they travel to Tampa Bay where a win would give them their fourth division title in six years.
DALLAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored to propel Edmonton's red-hot power play, Mikko Koskinen made 34 saves and the Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1. Edmonton has scored on an NHL-leading 31% of its power plays, including 10 man-advantage goals in its past eight games. The Oilers were going against a Dallas penalty kill ranked third in the league entering Monday. The Stars had killed 40 straight penalties over their previous 11 home games dating to Oct. 29. Koskinen made 17 saves in the third period. He allowed only Tyler Seguin’s goal with 2:37 to play after the Stars had pulled goalie Ben Bishop for an extra skater.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Terrence Shannon scored 18 points and No. 24 Texas Tech rallied in the second half for a 71-65 victory over Southern Miss. The Red Raiders avoided the upset after re-entering the poll coming off the school's first-ever win over a top-ranked team. Davide Moretti scored 17 points and hit a punctuating 3-pointer on an otherwise rough shooting night for Texas Tech's only returning starter. The Red Raiders extended the nation's second-longest active home nonconference winning streak to 52 games. Texas Tech beat then-No. 1 Louisville at Madison Square Garden in New York last week.
ARLINGTON. Texas (AP) — Left-hander Joely Rodríguez and the Texas Rangers have finalized a $5.5 million, two-year contract. It's a deal that could be worth $8 million if a team option for 2022 is exercised. Rodríguez is a 28-year-old reliever who spent the past two seasons with the Chunichi Dragons of Japan's Central League. He was 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA in 38 relief appearances for Philadelphia in 2016 and '17. He went 2-0 with a 6.33 ERA in 22 relief appearances in 2017 for Texas' Triple-A team at Round Rock.