FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Coat weather returns after an abrupt transition back to winter

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the cold front now off the east, temperatures have plunged back into the upper 30s to lower 40s this morning, with blustery northwesterly winds now the focus of our weather as we start our Tuesday. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6:00 p.m. and a Gale Warning is also in effect for the coastal waters for the same time period today as winds at times continue to gust between 25 and 30 mph. Heavy coats are in order all day today as wind chill values remain in the 30s and 40s all day, despite the thermometer showing highs in the lower 50s by this afternoon.