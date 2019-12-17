FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Coat weather returns after an abrupt transition back to winter

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the cold front now off the east, temperatures have plunged back into the upper 30s to lower 40s this morning, with blustery northwesterly winds now the focus of our weather as we start our Tuesday. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6:00 p.m. and a Gale Warning is also in effect for the coastal waters for the same time period today as winds at times continue to gust between 25 and 30 mph. Heavy coats are in order all day today as wind chill values remain in the 30s and 40s all day, despite the thermometer showing highs in the lower 50s by this afternoon.
Clouds early this morning will slowly give way to increasing sunshine through the afternoon. This will bring a less dreary feel later in the day, and the sunshine is good news for those areas still in clean up mode from yesterday’s tornado and wind damage across parts of Beauregard and Vernon parishes. The National Weather Service is set to survey this damage today and should be providing an exact rating for yesterday’s twister which preliminarily traveled over 60 miles from near DeRidder to Alexandria.
The weather pattern in place will thankfully be much calmer over the days ahead with the primary focus on temperatures the next couple of mornings. Lows tonight will drop well into the 30s with lows near freezing north of I-10 and into the middle 30s along the I-10 corridor with lows along the coastline tonight closer to 40.
Take precautions for a widespread frost anywhere along and north of the interstate tonight with an even colder night ahead for tonight with lows dropping to below freezing in spots north to around 32 down to the interstate by early Wednesday morning.
The rest of the week brings sunshine Thursday and only a slight chance of a few spotty showers Friday as an upper level disturbance moves overhead. This disturbance will move across the northern Gulf and keep a chance of a few scattered showers at times in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side, especially during the morning with lows in the 40s and highs back into the 60s by Friday. A warmer pattern looks to return by next week in time for Christmas with highs back into the 70s.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
