Conference play starts for SLU, Lamar

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Lamar's T.J. Atwood has averaged 15.5 points and 6.4 rebounds while Avery Sullivan has put up 10.8 points and 9.9 rebounds. For the Lions, Ty Brewer has averaged 17.9 points and 8.7 rebounds while Pape Diop has put up 10.4 points and six rebounds.ACCURATE ATWOOD: Atwood has connected on 34.8 percent of the 23 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over his last five games. He's also converted 64.3 percent of his free throws this season.