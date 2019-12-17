Conference play starts for HBU, SFA

SUPER SENIORS: Stephen F. Austin's Kevon Harris, Gavin Kensmil and John Comeaux have combined to account for 46 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Lumberjacks points over the last five games.DOMINANT DUBOSE: Ian DuBose has connected on 31.1 percent of the 45 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 26 over his last five games. He's also converted 71.7 percent of his free throws this season.