Brees ties Manning’s TD passing record, Saints lead big at the half
Drew Brees threw two TD passes in the first half against the Colts. (Source: Mark LaGrange)
By Garland Gillen | December 16, 2019 at 8:34 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 8:57 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees needed three touchdown passes to eclipse Peyton Manning’s all-time TD mark of 539. After a half of play, Brees is tied with the New Orleans native.

No. 9′s passing clinic also delivered the Saints a big halftime lead over the Colts, 20-0.

Brees found his favorite target, Michael Thomas, for a 15-yard touchdown. That was touchdown No. 538 for Brees. That connection tied Brees with the Patriots’ Tom Brady, and gave the Black and Gold a 10-0 advantage.

Brees tied Manning’s record when he connected with Tre’Quan Smith for a 21-yard touchdown. No. 539 extended the Saints lead to 17-0.

Special teams ignited the Saints’ first points of the contest. Dwayne Washington blocked a Colts’ punt, setting up the Black and Gold at Indy’s 33-yard line. Wil Lutz connected on a 33-yard field goal, giving New Orleans a 3-0 lead.

