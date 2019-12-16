2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Boxing Come to a Close in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After eight days of non-stop action, the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Boxing came to a close following the final three box-off bouts to determine the champions in the female 57 kg weight class, as well as the 75 kg and 91 kg male weight classes.
The day got started with the fourth matchup of the year between Lupe Gutierrez (Sacramento, Calif.) and Andrea Medina (San Diego, Calif.). The two met earlier this year at the Western Elite Qualifier, which Medina was victorious, and three times this week in Lake Charles. Medina took the first bout between the two in a closely determine decision, with Gutierrez grabbing the final two victories, with today’s decisions being a 4-1 victory, to take the crown.
Javier Martinez (Milwaukee, Wisc.) revenged his split decision loss yesterday to Joseph Hicks (Grand Rapids, Mich.) by way of a 4-1 decision to advance to the next stage of the USA Boxing Athlete Selection Procedure a few points ahead of Hicks. Both boxers will have the opportunity to continue to impress the USA Boxing High Performance staff at the upcoming training camp at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.
The final bout of the day saw eight see Darius Fulghum (Rosharon, Texas) come out victorious by way of unanimous decision over Jamar Talley (Camden, N.J.). Talley took a 3-2 decision during yesterdays matchup to add another day of boxing in the heavyweight division. Fulghum had an impressive week, beginning with an upset victory over top seed Adrian Tillman (Colorado Springs, Colo.), and continued to impress throughout the week in Lake Charles.
All six boxers will join the other 20 finalists in Colorado Springs on Jan. 2 to begin the next phase of the selection procedure, which will include a multination training camp, before heading to Bulgaria for the Strandja Tournament.
