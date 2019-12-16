2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Boxing Come to a Close in Lake Charles

The day got started with the fourth matchup of the year between Lupe Gutierrez (Sacramento, Calif.) and Andrea Medina (San Diego, Calif.). The two met earlier this year at the Western Elite Qualifier, which Medina was victorious, and three times this week in Lake Charles. Medina took the first bout between the two in a closely determine decision, with Gutierrez grabbing the final two victories, with today’s decisions being a 4-1 victory, to take the crown.