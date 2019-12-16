Tornado Watch continues until 6:00 P.M. for all of Southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Tornado Watch continues for all of Southwest Louisiana after a violent round of storms moved through around midday, causing damage in the DeRidder area and into southeastern Vernon parish according to viewer photos and reports from local officials in Beauregard and Vernon parishes.
The storm threat isn’t over yet as more thunderstorms firing off in Texas ahead of the cold front will be on their way through Southwest Louisiana through the remainder of the afternoon and into the early evening.
These storms will also be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and spin-up tornadoes, so remain weather aware if you’ll be traveling throughout Southwest Louisiana this afternoon.
Outside of the thunderstorms, strong gusty winds will continue between 20 and 30 mph with higher gusts and will turn abruptly out of the northwest once the front passes. Temperatures ahead of the front will be near 80 but drop quickly into the 50s and 40s through the evening.
The entire First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated this afternoon as the severe weather continues.
