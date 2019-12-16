TIMELINE: Severe weather threat increases for Southwest Louisiana through the afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today has the potential for some strong to severe storms to move through Southwest Louisiana by this afternoon ahead of a strong cold front. The entire KPLC viewing is under a low threat of severe weather with parts of Allen, northeastern Beauregard, and northeastern Jeff Davis parish included in a medium threat as highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center.
The day has already started off with scattered showers developing and quite a bit of sea fog that continues to be an issue as of 9:00 a.m. These will be factors that greatly limit the instability of our atmosphere this morning and keep the threat of strong to severe storms delayed until mainly the afternoon hours, a few stronger storms over SE Texas will begin to approach Beauregard Parish between 10:00 AM and Noon.
Warm temperatures in the 70s with plenty of moisture in the atmosphere will combine with gusty south winds on the order of 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph at times to make for an unseasonably warm feel much of the day until the front arrives later this afternoon.
Widely scattered showers will continue to develop through the morning hours, but the main line of strong to severe storms will come with a squall line that will move quickly through Southwest Louisiana this afternoon. The primary timeframe for severe weather will be between Noon and 7pm. This line of storms will be moving through the heart of Southwest Louisiana by mid-afternoon with the potential to cause impacts to after school activities and for the afternoon commute home. The line should continue to move east of the KPLC viewing area after 7pm with all rain coming to an end before midnight.
The primary concern from storms that move through will be damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph that could prompt severe thunderstorm warnings to be issued. Within the line, a couple of spin-up tornadoes will also be possible along with very heavy rain that could cause visibility issues for those on the roads. Some hail could also be possible in the strongest storms although that threat is on the low side compared to the other threats already mentioned. Flooding should not be a big concern as storms will be moving through quickly, but as always, a few low spots could see some brief flash flooding if heavy enough rain falls for any length of time, so make sure to use caution on roads during periods of heavy rain today. Rainfall amounts of around 1 inch will be likely as the line moves through.
Today is a good to review your severe weather action plan, have a way to receive weather alerts and to stay weather aware. There are currently no severe weather watches issued for Southwest Louisiana, but it’s still day you will want to keep a close eye on the weather. Make sure to have the free KPLC weather app downloaded with alerts turned on to receive warnings on your mobile device while on the go. Have your NOAA weather radio turned on alert mode, and stay tuned to KPLC and FOX29 for severe weather cut-ins if conditions warrant breaking into programming. Also, make sure to follow the First Alert Weather Team on social media for updates throughout the day.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.