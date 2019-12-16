TIMELINE: Severe weather threat increases for Southwest Louisiana through the afternoon

The primary concern from storms that move through will be damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph that could prompt severe thunderstorm warnings to be issued. Within the line, a couple of spin-up tornadoes will also be possible along with very heavy rain that could cause visibility issues for those on the roads. Some hail could also be possible in the strongest storms although that threat is on the low side compared to the other threats already mentioned. Flooding should not be a big concern as storms will be moving through quickly, but as always, a few low spots could see some brief flash flooding if heavy enough rain falls for any length of time, so make sure to use caution on roads during periods of heavy rain today. Rainfall amounts of around 1 inch will be likely as the line moves through.