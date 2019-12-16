Rain ending this evening, but turning much colder!

As we move into the rest of the week we can expect sunshine to return as high pressure begins to settle in and the colder air really moves into the area. Highs throughout the middle of the week will stay in the middle and lower 50′s so definitely will want to bring that jacket back out as we move through the end of the week. There is a very high probability of frost as well as freezes for Southwest Louisiana especially Wednesday and Thursday morning as lows will be in the lower 30′s and even a few upper 20′s for the northern parishes so if you have sensitive plants as well as pets, make sure to bring those inside as we will see cold temperatures.