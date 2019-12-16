Rain ending this evening, but turning much colder!

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -
Update 7:00 PM: The tornado watch has been canceled and the threat of severe weather is over for SWLA!
Temperatures ahead of the front were near 80 degrees earlier, but will continue to drop quickly through the evening. By Tuesday morning lows will reach the low 40s, but with the wind it will feel like the upper 20s to low 30s! So you will definitely want to dress in layers as you head out the door to work and school...
As we move into the rest of the week we can expect sunshine to return as high pressure begins to settle in and the colder air really moves into the area. Highs throughout the middle of the week will stay in the middle and lower 50′s so definitely will want to bring that jacket back out as we move through the end of the week. There is a very high probability of frost as well as freezes for Southwest Louisiana especially Wednesday and Thursday morning as lows will be in the lower 30′s and even a few upper 20′s for the northern parishes so if you have sensitive plants as well as pets, make sure to bring those inside as we will see cold temperatures.
As we head into the end of the week a few showers will be possible as we head into the Friday and Saturday time as a disturbance moves across the area. Nothing in the way of severe weather with this system, just some rain, but temperatures will remain cool through the weekend as we only warm up into the lower 60′s.
The entire First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated this afternoon as the severe weather continues.
