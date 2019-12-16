Reports of roofs torn off homes, people trapped in homes in Beauregard

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - “Major” storm damage has been reported in Beauregard Parish, authorities there say.
Roofs have been blown off homes and people are trapped in homes in the area of La. 1146, La. 112 and John Brewer Road, northeast of DeRidder, according to Chief Detective Jared Morton, with the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office.
He said “major damage” has been reported along the Beauregard/Vernon line.
Morton said he is hearing there is a “pretty clear path” from a possible tornado.
There is “significant damage” to businesses on U.S. 171 - CBG Buick GMC; CBG Firearms and Ammo Den; and Moses True Value.
Power lines are down on Herman Smith Road.
Trees are down on Lewis Cemetery Road.
Several tornado warnings have been issued throughout the morning and severe weather is expected throughout the day.
KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.
