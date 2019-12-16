One Day Closer to Conclusion of 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Boxing

Lupe Gutierrez (Sacramento, Calif.) pulled the first upset of the evening by handing Andrea Medina (San Diego, Calif.) her first loss of the tournament by a 3-2 decision to force a box-off tomorrow. With the win, Gutierrez avenged a third-round loss to Medina, also a close 3-2 split that could have gone either way. The two have proven to be an even matchup. Sunday, Gutierrez had the edge she needed to stay alive and earn one more shot at the championship.