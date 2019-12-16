N. Texas faces tough test vs No. 13 Dayton

SUPER SENIORS: North Texas has benefited heavily from its seniors. Umoja Gibson, Deng Geu, Javion Hamlet and Zachary Simmons have combined to account for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 83 percent of all Mean Green points over the team's last five games.GIFTED GIBSON: Gibson has connected on 43.5 percent of the 69 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 20 of 43 over his last five games. He's also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.