Marquette plays host to Grambling St.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Markus Howard, Koby McEwen, Sacar Anim and Brendan Bailey have combined to account for 69 percent of Marquette's scoring this season. For Grambling State, DeVante Jackson, Ivy Smith Jr., Travon Bunch and Trevell Cunningham have combined to account for 51 percent of all Grambling State scoring, including 64 percent of the team's points over its last five games.MIGHTY MARKUS: Howard has connected on 44.8 percent of the 67 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 17 for 39 over the last five games. He's also converted 85.1 percent of his free throws this season.