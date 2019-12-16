Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

HEISMAN TROPHY
LSU QB Joe Burrow wins Heisman Trophy in landslide vote
NEW YORK (AP) — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy in a record landslide vote, becoming the first Tigers player to take home college football's most prestigious award in 60 years. Burrow received 2,608 points and 841 first-place votes. Burrow broke Heisman records for percentage of first-place votes received, percentage of total points received and margin of victory. Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was second. Burrow transferred to LSU from Ohio State last season. He finished strong in 2018 and broke out this season, setting a Southeastern Conference record with 48 touchdown passes and leading top-ranked LSU to its first College Football Playoff appearance.
AP-US-NEW-ORLEANS-CYBER-ATTACK
Cyberattack on New Orleans city computers called 'minimal'
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Officials say no data was held for ransom and a recovery operation is getting underway in New Orleans after a cyberattack prompted a shutdown of city government computers. The city's chief information officer, Kim LaGrue, said at a news conference Saturday that the south Louisiana city hadn't heard from any hackers making any demands. She described Friday's attack as “minimal" and said officials expect to move quickly to bring the system fully back online. Officials say the disruption didn't affect the operations of firefighters and emergency medical personnel who respond to calls. But officials say about 4,000 computers must be scrubbed as a precaution.
SHERIFFS OFFICE-HACKERS
Louisiana sheriff's offices targeted in cyberattack attempt
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials say three parish sheriff's offices have been targeted by hackers in a suspected weekend cyberattack. The Rapides Parish Sheriff says his office received a call from the Sheriff's Association on Friday that Rapides, Washington and Orleans parishes had all been targeted by hackers. At the same time, a cyberattack in New Orleans shut down city computers on Friday. It's unclear if the attacks are related. The sheriff confirmed his office was notified by the state on Sunday that it was again being hacked, prompting it to shut down computers. He said the hack is being investigated from Baton Rouge. Several state agencies fell victim to similar attacks last month.
ABORTION-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi vows further appeal after loss on abortion ban
Mississippi's governor says he will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Mississippi's ban on abortion at 15 weeks. Republican Phil Bryant made the announcement on Twitter. The vow comes Saturday, a day after a federal appeals court ruled the ban was unconstitutional. But Mississippi has been aiming for the Supreme Court all along. Leaders hope conservative justices will spur the high court to overturn its 1973 ruling legalizing abortion rights nationwide. Mississippi's ban at 15 weeks of pregnancy has never taken effect. It was blocked by a lower court judge.
WATER BUFFALO THEFT
Louisiana men arrested for stealing, killing water buffalo
BELLE CHASSE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana agriculture department says four men have been arrested on allegations they stole, shot and killed two Asian water buffalo owned by a local rancher. Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain says the suspects harvested the meat, hide and heads of the buffalo stolen in Plaquemines Parish. The buffalo were worth an estimated $10,000. Strain says social media posts helped his agency and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office investigate the cattle theft. The alleged cattle rustlers were booked into the parish detention center on Friday. Strain's office says the men face a fine and possibly jail time if convicted for theft of livestock.
HIGH SCHOOL-COLLEGE CREDIT
Louisiana education leaders set early college credit goal
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana education leaders are pushing for all high school graduates by 2029 to leave school with college credit or an industry-based credential. The state's Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and its Board of Regents adopted the goal Wednesday during a joint meeting. If accomplished, the goal would double the current achievement level. The courses are known as dual-enrollment classes. Students take college-level courses for both high school and college credit. The education department says half of the high school graduating class of 2018 earned at least one course of college credit or an industry credential. But expansion of dual enrollment offerings will come with a price tag that is currently unclear.
CHILD RAPE CHARGES
Louisiana husband and wife indicted on child rape charges
MANY, La. (AP) — A north Louisiana husband and wife have been indicted on child rape charges stemming from their arrests this summer. Sabine Parish District Attorney Don Burkett tells local news outlets that the indictments were handed up Thursday. Dustin Lee Crow faces six counts of first-degree rape and Samantha Crow faces three counts of first-degree rape. Both are 30-year-old Noble residents. Prosecutors have separately filed criminal charges including multiple counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and sexual battery. The alleged victims are younger than 13. The couple also faces child pornography charges in federal court in Shreveport.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES-LAFAYETTE
Another charging option open for electric cars in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana city's first community electric vehicle charging station has been installed. The Advocate reports the new station is in downtown Lafayette. It was installed through the efforts of Bayou Electric Vehicles, Alliance for Affordable Energy, Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority, JEH Solar and Toce Financial. Donations from 25 people who contributed through a GoFundMe campaign also helped pay for the installation. Charging is free but has a two-hour time limit. The charging unit has a plug used by most electric vehicles with the exception of Tesla vehicles, which would need an adapter.